Advertisement

Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says

A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at least half.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Confusion over the efficacy of masks has been an issue since the beginning of the pandemic.

For example, early on, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams had to delete a tweet in which he said masks weren’t effective for the general public.

Eventually, it became clear that masks do work to some degree, but that cloth and surgical masks aren’t very effective.

Those suggestions are supported by a new study from the California Department of Public Health. It found that people who said they wear N-95 respirators indoors were about 80 percent less likely to test positive for COVID than those who never wore masks inside.

Those who said they wore surgical masks indoors were roughly 60% less likely to test positive than those who didn’t wear masks.

The study overall found that consistently wearing a mask indoors cuts the odds in half for testing positive for COVID-19.

The researchers admitted the study had significant limitations.

The study was done before the omicron variant, so mask efficacy for omicron isn’t known. It also didn’t take into account that testing negative may have been because of protective behaviors that had nothing to do with masking like social distancing for example.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recently leaked video shows alleged members of a white supremacist group training near the...
Leaked video shows alleged white supremacist group training in Tallahassee
Court documents say Monterris Telfair, 24, was charged with attempted first-degree murder,...
2nd arrest made in West Tennessee and Basin streets shooting
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot
A log truck rolled over on North Meridian Road, near Spanish Moss Drive, Thursday morning.
Log truck rolls over on North Meridian Road
A woman named Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, has won the $1 million top prize in a...
Port Saint Joe woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery

Latest News

FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby likely to avoid testifying in sex assault lawsuit