Chalres’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few light showers were passing through the eastern viewing area as of 7:30 Saturday morning with a mostly cloudy sky. A mostly cloudy sky is anticipated today with highs getting into the middle 50s in most locations.

A developing low off of Florida’s east coast will place a risk of a few showers - mostly in the eastern viewing area - on Sunday as a weak surface low is forecast to develop off of Florida’s east coast. Rain chances, overall, will be at 30% with a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will linger for Monday, but the odds will be a bit higher than during the weekend. Some mid-level-induced lift will bring a chance of showers Monday and Monday night. One of the global guidance models keeps rain chances in play Tuesday morning, so rain odds will be in place. Afterward, a clearing sky is anticipated during late Tuesday and colder and drier air will move in with high pressure at the surface.

The weather stays quiet with cold mornings on tap for the remainder of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the mid to upper 30s under a mainly sunny sky.

