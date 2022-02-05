Advertisement

Teen arrested for shooting water bead gun on Chiles HS campus

Harper Cotton was arrested after deputies say he fired a splatter gun at students at Chiles...
Harper Cotton was arrested after deputies say he fired a splatter gun at students at Chiles High School.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Friday after he allegedly fired what LCSO described as a splatter gun at vehicles and students on the campus of Chiles High School.

Harper Cotton was arrested around noon after deputies say he was seen both on and off campus, shooting water beads towards students. One student was allegedly hit in the arm and another’s face was grazed.

Cotton faces several charges, including trespassing on school grounds, 3 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of battery, and violation of probation.

LCSO said it’s an active investigation. Anyone with information should call LCSO at (850) 606-3300, or use Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

