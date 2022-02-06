Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Update - Saturday, Feb. 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sky will clear out for most Saturday night, with one exception being the eastern Big Bend closer to I-75. It will get chill Sunday morning with lows from the mid 30s to near 40. Clouds will likely build back in during the morning Sunday along with rain chances thanks to a developing low off of Florida’s east coast. Rain chances will be higher one gets to the I-75 corridor (50% overall) on Sunday with cool temps remaining.

Rain chances will come back Monday afternoon through Monday night into Tuesday morning as a trough of low pressure aloft will help to provide lift and bring better rain chances.

Then the sky will clear out after the system passes and temps will fall again. Lows Wednesday through Friday mornings will be in the 30s with Wednesday morning being the coldest in the mid 30s.

