Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 6

Rain chances will make a comeback to end the weekend and will continue into the new work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many in the Big Bend and South Georgia woke up to clouds Sunday with temperatures ranging from the 30s in Southwestern Georgia and portions of the Western Big Bend to the upper 40s near I-75. The clouds lingered for much of the night in the eastern areas, which helped to keep temperatures a little warmer than other locations.

Upper-level observations Sunday morning showed a stronger jet of wind (a jet streak) in the upper-levels of the atmosphere with a weak trough of low pressure in the mid levels. These features are likely to help in the development of a surface low off of Florida’s east coast during the day. The clouds will likely remain for most of the day with a better chance of showers than Saturday. Most of the short-range models keep the higher probability of rain the farther east one travels, but rain chances will be at 40% overall for the viewing area. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with highs ranging from the mid 50s to near 60.

Rain chances will decrease overnight but the cloud cover will likely stick around with lows in the 40s Sunday night, but another disturbance aloft will move into the eastern U.S. Sunday into Monday. That setup will bring another chance of showers starting as soon as Monday afternoon with increasing rain chances Monday night into Tuesday morning. After the rain departs, a clearing sky is expected for the rest of Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

A quiet weather pattern is anticipated for the rest of the work week and into next Saturday. Lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be a little below average with Wednesday morning being the coldest in the mid inland. Temperatures will moderate to near average for the rest of the week with a sunny to mostly sunny sky.

