One taken to the hospital following Tallahassee house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A house fire sent one to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Fire Department.

TFD crews responded to the 1900 block of Saxon Street around 3:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

According to a press release, fire crews found the fire inside the kitchen area. They searched the home, and found no one inside.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.