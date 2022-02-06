Advertisement

One taken to the hospital following Tallahassee house fire

One person was sent to the hospitalized following a house fire in Tallahassee.
One person was sent to the hospitalized following a house fire in Tallahassee.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A house fire sent one to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Fire Department.

TFD crews responded to the 1900 block of Saxon Street around 3:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

According to a press release, fire crews found the fire inside the kitchen area. They searched the home, and found no one inside.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Smith had asked the court for a 35-year prison sentence, but the judge handed him a life...
Leon County man convicted of shooting pregnant woman in the head
A recently leaked video shows alleged members of a white supremacist group training near the...
Leaked video shows alleged white supremacist group training in Tallahassee
Omar Herrera was later arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and evading, drug trafficking...
Man caught in Gadsden County with cache of guns
Cairo High School
Cairo hoops defeats Bainbridge 51-45
Quontarrious Jones
Blountstown St. shooter found guilty of 1st Degree Murder

Latest News

Suwannee County teenagers were injured in a crash Friday night.
Suwannee County crash leaves 1 dead and 3 others injured
Harper Cotton was arrested after deputies say he fired a splatter gun at students at Chiles...
Teen arrested for shooting water bead gun on Chiles HS campus
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Rain chances will remain in play for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details...
Chalres’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 5