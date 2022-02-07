Advertisement

Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student

A screenshot from a video posted by Aucilla Christian Acacdemy, showing senior student Dakota...
A screenshot from a video posted by Aucilla Christian Acacdemy, showing senior student Dakota Hagan reading a Bible verse. Hagan died over the weekend.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Jefferson County school is in mourning, after announcing a senior student passed away over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He played basketball, football, and baseball for the Warriors.

“Please pray for his family, our students and staff, and each other as we all grieve the loss of one we love so much,” the post reads.

The school shared a video along with post, showing Hagan reading a Bible verse to a crowd.

“We are confident that Dakota had a saving relationship with Jesus Christ,” the school added.

Aucilla did not name a cause of death in their announcement.

