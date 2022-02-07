Barb’s Chocolate Pecan Brittle Treat

Ingredients

Crust:

5 tablespoons softened butter

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

Filling:

2 large eggs

3/4 cup Barbs Pecan Brittle, crushed and separated

½ cup corn syrup

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Topping:

4 oz Chocolate

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. Lightly butter the parchment paper.

2. Beat the butter with a mixer until it is smooth. Combine the brown sugar and flour. Add the remaining dry ingredients to the batter and beat until totally combined and the batter becomes coarse crumbs.

3. Press the mixture on the bottom of the pan and bake for about 15 minutes or until

crust is lightly browned. Allow crust to cool on a wire rack.

4. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Add ½ cup crushed brittle, corn syrup, cream, flour,

salt, and vanilla extract whisking until completely combined.

5. Pour the fillings over the baked crust and sprinkle with the pecans. Bake for about 25

minutes or until the filling is set. Let cool on the wire rack.

6. Heat chocolate according to melting instructions. Spread melted chocolate evenly on top. Leave in pan and refrigerate to set chocolate.

7. When cold lift the Chocolate Pecan Brittle Treat out of the pan and cut into bars or desired shape. Sprinkle lightly with remaining crushed brittle.

