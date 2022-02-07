Advertisement

Barb’s Chocolate Pecan Brittle Treat

Barba McGarrah appears as a guest on WCTV to share her chocolate pecan brittle treat recipe.
By Barbara McGarrah, Barb's Brittles
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients

Crust:

  • 5 tablespoons softened butter
  • ¼ cup light brown sugar
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

Filling:

  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup Barbs Pecan Brittle, crushed and separated
  • ½ cup corn syrup
  • 1 tablespoon heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Topping:

  • 4 oz Chocolate

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. Lightly butter the parchment paper.

2. Beat the butter with a mixer until it is smooth. Combine the brown sugar and flour. Add the remaining dry ingredients to the batter and beat until totally combined and the batter becomes coarse crumbs.

3. Press the mixture on the bottom of the pan and bake for about 15 minutes or until

crust is lightly browned. Allow crust to cool on a wire rack.

4. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Add ½ cup crushed brittle, corn syrup, cream, flour,

salt, and vanilla extract whisking until completely combined.

5. Pour the fillings over the baked crust and sprinkle with the pecans. Bake for about 25

minutes or until the filling is set. Let cool on the wire rack.

6. Heat chocolate according to melting instructions. Spread melted chocolate evenly on top. Leave in pan and refrigerate to set chocolate.

7. When cold lift the Chocolate Pecan Brittle Treat out of the pan and cut into bars or desired shape. Sprinkle lightly with remaining crushed brittle.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a video posted by Aucilla Christian Acacdemy, showing senior student Dakota...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
Harper Cotton was arrested after deputies say he fired a splatter gun at students at Chiles...
Teen arrested for shooting water bead gun on Chiles HS campus
Suwannee County teenagers were injured in a crash Friday night.
Suwannee County crash leaves 1 dead and 3 others injured
Corey Smith had asked the court for a 35-year prison sentence, but the judge handed him a life...
Leon County man convicted of shooting pregnant woman in the head
Omar Herrera was later arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and evading, drug trafficking...
Man caught in Gadsden County with cache of guns

Latest News

Barba McGarrah appears as a guest on WCTV to share her chocolate pecan brittle treat recipe.
Barb’s Chocolate Pecan Brittle Treat
Chef Douglas Sutton showcased this tasty sub recipe on the Good Morning Show!
French Onion Chicken Subs with Chef Sutton!
Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV set to showcase her special twist on banana bread!
Barb’s Brittle Banana Nut Bread
Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV set to showcase her special twist on banana bread!
Barb's Brittle Banana Nut Bread