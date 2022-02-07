Advertisement

Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she was attempting to cross.(West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles says she tried to hang on and a bystander also tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip.

The woman fell five or six stories and landed on concrete.

Police are trying to determine why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was clear of pedestrians.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the bridge tender was “distraught” over what happened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a video posted by Aucilla Christian Acacdemy, showing senior student Dakota...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
Harper Cotton was arrested after deputies say he fired a splatter gun at students at Chiles...
Teen arrested for shooting water bead gun on Chiles HS campus
Suwannee County teenagers were injured in a crash Friday night.
Suwannee County crash leaves 1 dead and 3 others injured
Corey Smith had asked the court for a 35-year prison sentence, but the judge handed him a life...
Leon County man convicted of shooting pregnant woman in the head
Omar Herrera was later arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and evading, drug trafficking...
Man caught in Gadsden County with cache of guns

Latest News

A lineman rescued a seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach
Samy's arrest for Tom Thumb's supermarket robbery
Man arrested for robbery at Tom Thumb in Marianna
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the...
Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview