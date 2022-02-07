Advertisement

Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan struggling to breathe find inhaler

Billie Eilish arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Billie Eilish arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Billie Eilish is going viral for stopping her Atlanta concert Saturday night to help a fan who was struggling to breathe.

The moment was caught on camera by numerous concertgoers. Eilish is seen stopping and asking, “You need an inhaler?” to the struggling fan. Eilish then turns to security and asks them, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

Personnel checked the fan out and she appeared to be fine after the scare and stayed in the audience.

Artists who stop their sets to help fans in distress are quick to gain attention in the wake of Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in which 10 fans died during a crowd crush last November.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

