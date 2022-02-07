Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Feb. 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain, which was heavy at times based on radar imagery, was moving northeastward through the western and central Big Bend and South Georgia Monday evening. Rain will continue to move into the viewing area through the rest of the night and early Tuesday as a large trough of low pressure aloft moves through the eastern U.S. The odds of rain will be at 70% Monday night with a Tuesday morning low in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances will decrease to 40% Tuesday with a high in the mid to upper 50s.

The sky will slowly clear late Tuesday and into Tuesday night with colder temperatures moving back into the area. The morning low Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s with a daytime high in the 60s under a sunny sky. The weather will remain calm with moderating temperatures for the rest of the work week.

Guidance models were coming into agreement with rain chances over the weekend. A cold front may enter the eastern U.S. Saturday and Sunday, which would bring a chance of showers Saturday with a better chance of rain Sunday. Highs will reach to near 70 with morning lows in the lower 40s Saturday to near 50 Sunday. After the front passes, the sky will be clearer with morning lows dropping back into the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.