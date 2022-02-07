FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida A&M University student won Target’s 2021 HBCU Design Challenge, bringing her design to Target stores nationwide.

Participants created t-shirt designs and graphics for Target’s 2022 Black History Month campaign challenge, and Kah’Milah Ledgester, a senior graphic design student at FAMU, won a top three reward.

“This was my challenge as a creative,” Ledgester said. “I felt elated because I did something that scared me.”

Her work, according to the Adel, Georgia, native, highlights Black women and the vibrancy that surrounds them. Ledgester stated that she wanted to demonstrate the beauty of Black women through this project.

“I struggled with understanding why Black women are not seen in the same light of beauty as others,” she said. “With my design, I wanted to continue the conversation and say ‘You are not overlooked and unprotected.’”

All of the design competition submissions were judged by a group of senior design, merchandising, marketing and technical experts, including Tawnya Artisst, Target’s director of Multicultural Product Design and Advancement.

“Her lovely illustration with its color, texture, and layout held universal appeal. We are so happy to have it as a part of our winning designs,” Artisst said.

Ledgester left words of encouragement to anyone who is scared to show or submit their artwork for recognition.

“No matter what, always keep being ambitious and know that your actions are going to showcase that,” Ledgester said.

