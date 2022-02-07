FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Head of Security at Florida State University’s Strozier Library is accused of stealing thousands of rare comic books from the library’s special collection.

FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of more than $100,000, fraud, dealing in stolen property and selling stolen property via the internet.

Investigators say Peak stole comic books from the library’s Ervin Collection. Peak then sold the comic books to various collectors and stores, both in-person and online, for tens of thousands of dollars total, according to arrest documents.

Court documents show, of the nearly 5,000 comic books reported stolen, investigators have recovered 2,843 so far. A total of 4,996 items went missing from the Robert M. Ervin Jr. Collection between March 17, 2020, and Feb. 10, 2021.

Library staff first discovered the theft in February 2021. The Ervin Collection contains more than 4,000 comic books from various publishers spanning from the 1950s through the 1970s. FSU notified the public about the theft in September 2021. That’s when a comic book dealer came forward and raised suspicions about Peak, according to arrest records.

Peak was one of only four people at Strozier with a key to the library’s Special Collections area, which is in the sub-basement of the building behind a padlocked fence.

FSU told WCTV Monday, Peak is no longer employed with the university. A spokesperson said the investigation is open and active and the university will share additional information at the appropriate time.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.