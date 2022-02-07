Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2022
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Feb. 6, 2022.
You can view the booking report below or at this link.
DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Leon Co. Booking Report 2/6/22 by WCTV Digital Team on Scribd
