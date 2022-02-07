Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2022

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Feb. 6, 2022.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a video posted by Aucilla Christian Acacdemy, showing senior student Dakota...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
Harper Cotton was arrested after deputies say he fired a splatter gun at students at Chiles...
Teen arrested for shooting water bead gun on Chiles HS campus
Suwannee County teenagers were injured in a crash Friday night.
Suwannee County crash leaves 1 dead and 3 others injured
Corey Smith had asked the court for a 35-year prison sentence, but the judge handed him a life...
Leon County man convicted of shooting pregnant woman in the head
Omar Herrera was later arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and evading, drug trafficking...
Man caught in Gadsden County with cache of guns

Latest News

Samy's arrest for Tom Thumb's supermarket robbery
Man arrested for robbery at Tom Thumb in Marianna
Cordell Sutton, Lake Park, GA murder.
Two suspects arrested for Lake Park, Ga. murder
Quontarrious Jones
Blountstown St. shooter found guilty of 1st Degree Murder
Omar Herrera was later arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and evading, drug trafficking...
Man caught in Gadsden County with cache of guns