Magbanua retrial now set for May 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua’s retrial is now set to begin May 16, according to a judge’s order filed Friday afternoon.

Magbanua is accused of conspiracy and murder in the 2014 death of Florida State University professor Dan Markel. He was found shot to death in the garage of his Betton Hills home, still sitting behind the wheel of his car.

Magbanua’s retrial was scheduled to start next week but was recently delayed after both defense attorneys and prosecutors asked for more time for an audio forensics expert to review an FBI recording.

Court records now show pretrial hearings coming up on March 31 and May 13, with Magbanua’s three-week trial set to begin Monday, May 16.

Magbanua’s first trial in 2019 ended with a hung jury. Her retrial has been repeatedly delayed during the pandemic.

Magbanua is one of three people accused of killing Markel in a murder-for-hire scheme. Luis Rivera entered a plea and is serving a 19-year prison sentence. Sigfredo Garcia was convicted at trial and is serving a life sentence.

