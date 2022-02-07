Advertisement

Man arrested for robbery at Tom Thumb in Marianna

Samy's arrest for Tom Thumb's supermarket robbery(Marianna Police Department)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department arrested a man in connection to a robbery at the Tom Thumb supermarket on Sunday.

On Feb. 6, 2022, MPD received a call after 4 a.m. concerning a masked suspect robbing the grocery store on Jefferson Street.

According to the press release, when MPD got to the robbery location, they viewed the video evidence of the robbery and discovered a man dressed in all black entering the store with a handgun demanding money.

A check of the area by K9 tracking teams revealed a track to a neighboring parking area, according to MPD, which was thought to be where the suspect’s vehicle was parked prior to the robbery.

Investigators were able to identify and arrest 28-year-old Samy Gad as the suspect and charged him for robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and petit theft, the release stated.

Around 11 a.m., officers and investigators arrived at a residence on Barn St. where Gad was staying. Upon Gad’s arrest, investigators found the firearm and other items that were used during the robbery, according to MPD.

Gad was transferred to the Jackson County Correctional Facility, MPD said, where he will await his first appearance.

The department would like to thank JCI and ACI K9 tracking team for their assistance in this case.

If you have any further information related to this case, contact the MPD at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

