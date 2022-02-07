Advertisement

Siegmeister expected to plead guilty in bribery scheme

Jeff Siegmeister
Jeff Siegmeister(District 3 State Attorney's Office)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former North Florida State Attorney Jeffrey Siegmeister is expected to enter a guilty plea later this week, according to court documents filed in his federal case.

Siegmeister was initially slated to stand trial this week on charges of conspiracy, bribery and extortion. Now, federal court records show a change of plea hearing is set for this Thursday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. in Jacksonville’s federal court.

Court documents from a Jan. 24 status conference show Siegmeister “intends to enter a guilty plea,” but the clerk’s minutes do not specify to which charges Siegmeister intends to plea or what kind of prison sentence he could face for it.

Those same court records show co-defendant Marion Michael O’Steen — a lawyer based in Dixie County — is still planning to go to trial. O’Steen’s trial is now scheduled for March 7, 2022.

Siegmeister is accused of conspiring with O’Steen to reduce or drop charges against his clients in exchange for payments in the thousands of dollars.

In one case, prosecutors allege O’Steen told a client accused of keeping a gambling house that “I can make everything go away... I need $75,000 and everything goes away.”

According to the original indictment, that phone conversation was recorded.

In another case involving a different defense attorney, Ernest Maloney Page, Siegmeister is accused of offering to reduce DUI charges against a defendant in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a new tractor. Federal court records show Page has already entered a guilty plea in the conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing on May 2, 2022.

Siegmeister served as State Attorney in Florida’s Third Judicial Circuit from his election in 2012 until his abrupt resignation in December 2019. He and O’Steen were eventually indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a video posted by Aucilla Christian Acacdemy, showing senior student Dakota...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
Harper Cotton was arrested after deputies say he fired a splatter gun at students at Chiles...
Teen arrested for shooting water bead gun on Chiles HS campus
Suwannee County teenagers were injured in a crash Friday night.
Suwannee County crash leaves 1 dead and 3 others injured
Corey Smith had asked the court for a 35-year prison sentence, but the judge handed him a life...
Leon County man convicted of shooting pregnant woman in the head
Omar Herrera was later arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and evading, drug trafficking...
Man caught in Gadsden County with cache of guns

Latest News

Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2022
Samy's arrest for Tom Thumb's supermarket robbery
Man arrested for robbery at Tom Thumb in Marianna