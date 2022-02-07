Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: Jan. 30, 2022

"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
By Gary Yordon | The Usual Suspects
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a video posted by Aucilla Christian Acacdemy, showing senior student Dakota...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
Harper Cotton was arrested after deputies say he fired a splatter gun at students at Chiles...
Teen arrested for shooting water bead gun on Chiles HS campus
Suwannee County teenagers were injured in a crash Friday night.
Suwannee County crash leaves 1 dead and 3 others injured
Corey Smith had asked the court for a 35-year prison sentence, but the judge handed him a life...
Leon County man convicted of shooting pregnant woman in the head
Omar Herrera was later arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and evading, drug trafficking...
Man caught in Gadsden County with cache of guns

Latest News

The Usual Suspects: Jan. 30, 2022
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida lawmakers discuss abortion ban
Florida Capitol
Trial begins over election law changes in Florida
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 16, 2022
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 23, 2022