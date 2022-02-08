19-year-old seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Wakulla County Monday afternoon.

According to troopers, the Sopchoppy teen was driving west on Smith Creek Road around 3 p.m. when he lost control, hit a tree and overturned. First responders took him to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment.

FHP says the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire/rescue all assisted them at the scene.

