Advertisement

Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied a request by the 12 states to pause rules for the federal government’s family planning program while their case is heard. The states were eager to stop implementation before the next round of federal grants starts rolling out in March.

At issue are new rules from President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services that returned the federal family planning program, called Title X, to how it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2022

Latest News

A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service
Electric vehicle charging plant promising for job growth and Biden’s electric vehicle goal
Electric vehicle charging plant promising for job growth and Biden's electric vehicle goal
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
Emhoff whisked out of event following reported bomb threat