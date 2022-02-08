Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rain left the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday morning, but the clouds remained through the evening hours with patches of a clear sky. The sky is forecast to slowly clear during the night - likely not long after midnight. Low temperatures Wednesday morning are forecast to hit the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s near the coast.

The sun will make a comeback with temperatures expected to moderate through the rest of the week. Morning lows will increase to the upper 30s Thursday to near 40 Friday. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 60s but approach 70 Friday.

Guidance models continue to differ with the rain chances for the weekend with respect to timing and coverage, but the better odds for rain will likely be Saturday night and into Sunday. The highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with the Saturday night lows in the mid 40s. Rain chances will be at 30% Saturday night and increase to 40% Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky.

The weather will likely improve Monday after the cold front passes the day before, and bring in colder temperatures to start the new work week. The morning low is anticipated to be in the mid 30s inland with highs reaching near 60. Temperatures are forecast to moderate Tuesday as a surface high pressure system quickly moves east. The next Tuesday morning low will be in the upper 30s to near 40 with highs in the mid 60s.

