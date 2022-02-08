Colquitt County deputies warn public about contractor scam

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a contractor scam.

According to deputies, Jason Chauncey has been accused of posing as a contractor and taking money for materials and construction work.

Authorities say he has not done any of the work he was hired to do.

CCSO says if you’ve been scammed by Chauncey, give them a call at 229-616-7430.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.