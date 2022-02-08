Advertisement

Colquitt County deputies warn public about contractor scam

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a contractor scam.

According to deputies, Jason Chauncey has been accused of posing as a contractor and taking money for materials and construction work.

Authorities say he has not done any of the work he was hired to do.

CCSO says if you’ve been scammed by Chauncey, give them a call at 229-616-7430.

