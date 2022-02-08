Advertisement

‘The definition of a warrior’: Aucilla Christian Academy remembers student who died last weekend

Aucilla Christian Academy says 18-year-old Dakota Hagan died of natural causes this past weekend.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small, tight-knit school is grieving the death of a student.

Aucilla Christian Academy says 18-year-old Dakota Hagan died of natural causes this past weekend.

Hagan was an athlete, playing baseball and football during his senior year.

Athletic Director Willy Gamalero said this past Saturday, 250 people attended a memorial service for Hagan.

Gamalero said it’s been difficult for the community because Hagan was loved by so many people.

Gamalero last saw Hagan on Friday. He said Hagan stopped in his office to talk about a new truck he was excited to buy and jobs he was applying for.

The next day, Gamalero got a call and found out Hagan was gone.

Gamalero remembers him as a talented athlete with a big heart.

“He was just a phenomenal athlete,” Gamalero said. “He worked hard at everything he did. You know, we’re the Warriors, and he was the definition of a warrior.”

Gamalero said Aucilla Christian Academy is a tight-knit community. Hagan was one of just 17 in his senior class.

The school has not released any information regarding the circumstances of Hagan’s death, other than that it was the result of natural causes.

In a press release from Aucilla Christian Academy, the school administration said, “The school community is grieving this tremendous loss, but are grateful that we were a part of his life.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2022

Latest News

"I'm pregnant so we're waiting on the baby to be here. but it's been perfect timing that...
Moody Airmen welcomed home after months deployed
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
Funding for Tallahassee’s TEMPO program included in Appropriations Bill
Funding for Tallahassee’s TEMPO program included in Appropriations Bill
The 71st Rescue Squadron and 71st Rescue Generation Squadron returned from a deployment in the...
Moody airmen return home after several months overseas