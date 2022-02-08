‘The definition of a warrior’: Aucilla Christian Academy remembers student who died last weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small, tight-knit school is grieving the death of a student.

Aucilla Christian Academy says 18-year-old Dakota Hagan died of natural causes this past weekend.

Hagan was an athlete, playing baseball and football during his senior year.

Athletic Director Willy Gamalero said this past Saturday, 250 people attended a memorial service for Hagan.

Gamalero said it’s been difficult for the community because Hagan was loved by so many people.

Gamalero last saw Hagan on Friday. He said Hagan stopped in his office to talk about a new truck he was excited to buy and jobs he was applying for.

The next day, Gamalero got a call and found out Hagan was gone.

Gamalero remembers him as a talented athlete with a big heart.

“He was just a phenomenal athlete,” Gamalero said. “He worked hard at everything he did. You know, we’re the Warriors, and he was the definition of a warrior.”

Gamalero said Aucilla Christian Academy is a tight-knit community. Hagan was one of just 17 in his senior class.

The school has not released any information regarding the circumstances of Hagan’s death, other than that it was the result of natural causes.

In a press release from Aucilla Christian Academy, the school administration said, “The school community is grieving this tremendous loss, but are grateful that we were a part of his life.”

