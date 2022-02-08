Funding for Tallahassee’s TEMPO program included in Appropriations Bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The proposed state budget includes funding for Tallahassee’s TEMPO program. The Florida Senate released its Appropriations Bill last Friday, Feb. 4.

The program reaches disconnected youth between the ages of 16 and 24, helping young people obtain GEDs, technical certifications and jobs.

If passed, the funding would mark the second consecutive year of investment by the state of Florida in Tallahassee’s TEMPO program.

Doctor Kimball Thomas began the program about five years ago; it was brought under the City umbrella in 2019.

Since it began, TEMPO has engaged more than 1,600 people.

In 2021, TEMPO received another $250,000 to go toward enrolling more than 50 students in a technical college.

Dr. Thomas said the bipartisan support of the program speaks volumes about their work.

“We’ll direct it in the same thing, giving more opportunities. We’ll expand the narrative that we have,” Thomas said. “We’ve already increased our partnerships with the Chamber, Goodwill, our educational partners with TCC and the Leon County School Board, with Lively, and both adult and community ed.”

Thomas said these partnerships are integral to success for TEMPO participants. The program currently has a zero percent recidivism rate.

The appropriation for TEMPO was sponsored by Senator Loranne Ausley and Representative Ramon Alexander.

You can learn more about TEMPO here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.