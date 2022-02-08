Advertisement

Funding for Tallahassee’s TEMPO program included in Appropriations Bill

The program reaches disconnected youth between the ages of 16 and 24, helping young people obtain GEDs, technical certifications and jobs.
By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The proposed state budget includes funding for Tallahassee’s TEMPO program. The Florida Senate released its Appropriations Bill last Friday, Feb. 4.

The program reaches disconnected youth between the ages of 16 and 24, helping young people obtain GEDs, technical certifications and jobs.

If passed, the funding would mark the second consecutive year of investment by the state of Florida in Tallahassee’s TEMPO program.

Doctor Kimball Thomas began the program about five years ago; it was brought under the City umbrella in 2019.

Since it began, TEMPO has engaged more than 1,600 people.

In 2021, TEMPO received another $250,000 to go toward enrolling more than 50 students in a technical college.

Dr. Thomas said the bipartisan support of the program speaks volumes about their work.

“We’ll direct it in the same thing, giving more opportunities. We’ll expand the narrative that we have,” Thomas said. “We’ve already increased our partnerships with the Chamber, Goodwill, our educational partners with TCC and the Leon County School Board, with Lively, and both adult and community ed.”

Thomas said these partnerships are integral to success for TEMPO participants. The program currently has a zero percent recidivism rate.

The appropriation for TEMPO was sponsored by Senator Loranne Ausley and Representative Ramon Alexander.

You can learn more about TEMPO here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2022

Latest News

"I'm pregnant so we're waiting on the baby to be here. but it's been perfect timing that...
Moody Airmen welcomed home after months deployed
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
Dakota Hagan
‘The definition of a warrior’: Aucilla Christian Academy remembers student who died last weekend
The 71st Rescue Squadron and 71st Rescue Generation Squadron returned from a deployment in the...
Moody airmen return home after several months overseas