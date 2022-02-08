Jeanine Post of Community Christian School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jeanine Post of Community Christian School was selected as WCTV’s and Envision Credit Union’s Teacher of the Month for Feb. 2022!

Post teaches Spanish for grades nine through 12 at the school. She started her career in 1992, and she’s been at Community Christian for 15 years.

Post’s students say they can talk to her about anything, and she invests in their lives.

“Specifically about our faith, or if we are stressed out about a test,” Community Christian School junior Mary Slemp says. “We always sit down and pray about it and it really calms our nerves and that’s been the biggest impact in my life.”

They say she makes the most difficult parts of learning a new language fun and easy to process.

Post was touched to receive the award because it’s been a hard year for her. But she believes the students, faculty and administration have been in it together, and there’s no better place to teach!

“I’m super thankful for the administration that has made it possible for us to stay in school,” Post said. “And the students have been really patient too, so we’ve been walking through it together.”

Watch the video in the player at the top of the page to see Post receive her award!

