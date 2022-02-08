Advertisement

Moody Airmen welcomed home after months deployed

The 71st Rescue Squadron and 71st Rescue Generation Squadron returned from a deployment in the Middle East, where they supported Operation Inherent Resolve.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families met face to face once again as the Moody Air Force base welcomed back 71 RGS airmen.

The 71st Rescue Squadron and 71st Rescue Generation Squadron returned from a deployment in the Middle East, where they supported Operation Inherent Resolve.

While hundreds of family members waited patiently for the aircraft to land, others could barely contain their excitement.

“Anxious, yes! I never thought this day was going to come. I never did. I seriously, when he left in September, February was so far away, and this is a miracle that it’s happened this soon,” said Nicole Willis as she waited for her husband.

Other families, like the Scotts, have experienced more than one deployment. Haley Scott held her son in tears as her husband approached them. She said she’s been anxiously waiting for this moment, but excited at the same time as she prepares to welcome a new baby into the family.

“I’m pregnant so we’re waiting on the baby to be here. but it’s been perfect timing that they’re coming and he’ll be here for the delivery,” said Scott.

Like Haley and Nicole, most families shared that while the time away is never easy, it’s always a blessing to see their loved ones return safely.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2022

Latest News

SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
Dakota Hagan
‘The definition of a warrior’: Aucilla Christian Academy remembers student who died last weekend
Funding for Tallahassee’s TEMPO program included in Appropriations Bill
Funding for Tallahassee’s TEMPO program included in Appropriations Bill
The 71st Rescue Squadron and 71st Rescue Generation Squadron returned from a deployment in the...
Moody airmen return home after several months overseas