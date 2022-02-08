Moody Airmen welcomed home after months deployed

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families met face to face once again as the Moody Air Force base welcomed back 71 RGS airmen.

The 71st Rescue Squadron and 71st Rescue Generation Squadron returned from a deployment in the Middle East, where they supported Operation Inherent Resolve.

While hundreds of family members waited patiently for the aircraft to land, others could barely contain their excitement.

“Anxious, yes! I never thought this day was going to come. I never did. I seriously, when he left in September, February was so far away, and this is a miracle that it’s happened this soon,” said Nicole Willis as she waited for her husband.

Other families, like the Scotts, have experienced more than one deployment. Haley Scott held her son in tears as her husband approached them. She said she’s been anxiously waiting for this moment, but excited at the same time as she prepares to welcome a new baby into the family.

“I’m pregnant so we’re waiting on the baby to be here. but it’s been perfect timing that they’re coming and he’ll be here for the delivery,” said Scott.

Like Haley and Nicole, most families shared that while the time away is never easy, it’s always a blessing to see their loved ones return safely.

