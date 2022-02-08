Parents order more than 11,000 masks for Leon County students and teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands of KN95 masks are on their way to Leon County students and teachers.

One parent, Patricia Liedy, has been putting together bulk mask orders since the pandemic started. That effort got bigger and bigger, until it reached nearly 25,000 masks.

Now, she wants to make sure every single child who wants one of these N95 masks can have one.

N95s typically cost about $1.20 each. By doing a mass order and partnering with FSU, Liedy purchased KN95s for just 45 cents each.

Several community members donated to the mask fund, and one local nonprofit sponsored an entire school, buying masks for every student and employee at Sabal Palm Elementary.

Liedy said she’s happy to do her part to stop the transmission of the virus.

“It’s part of how these variants are spreading,” she said. “They’re spreading in the school population. And this is a way to help those who want access who can’t have access due to financial restrictions.”

More than 6,000 masks will be going to Title I schools.

“It’s personal to me,” Liedy said. “Because I was that Title I child that wouldn’t have had access. That really just hits home to me.”

Liedy and others want to bring equity to the world of masks.

“There are plenty of families out there who want that protection for their children but cannot afford it,” Sarah Marquez, a Leon High School teacher, said. “And to me, it’s important to bring equity to that access.”

The shipment that Liedy and Marquez were sorting today is just the adult-size masks. They’re still waiting on the shipment of about 11,000 kid-size KN95s.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.