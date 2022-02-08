Part of interstate in Walton County closed after crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 3 p.m.: Troopers say the interstate is now open.

At least two people were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say several vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semi-trucks.

Troopers say one person was taken to an area hospital by helicopter and another person was taken by ambulance.

Part of I-10 was completely blocked near mile marker 89.

Crews worked for hours to clear the debris. The crash is still under investigation.

