Advertisement

Part of interstate in Walton County closed after crash

At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 3 p.m.: Troopers say the interstate is now open.

At least two people were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say several vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semi-trucks.

Troopers say one person was taken to an area hospital by helicopter and another person was taken by ambulance.

Part of I-10 was completely blocked near mile marker 89.

Crews worked for hours to clear the debris. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2022

Latest News

According to deputies, Jason Chauncey has been accused of posing as a contractor and taking...
Colquitt County deputies warn public about contractor scam
Jeanine Post of Community Christian Academy was selected as WCTV’s and Envision Credit Union’s...
Jeanine Post of Community Christian School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”
Jeanine Post of Community Christian Academy was selected as WCTV’s and Envision Credit Union’s...
Teacher of the Month: Jeanine Post of Community Christian School
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools set to approve new LGBTQ+ advisory committee