Police: Driver cited for going 112 mph in Wisconsin was ‘late for a party’

The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of 2022.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol issued a citation to a driver for going 112 mph on an Eau Claire County freeway in February.

The person who was cited for speeding told the State Patrol they were “running late for a party,” according to a Facebook post.

The State Patrol said the driver’s citation for going more than 25 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit means they will automatically have their license suspended for 15 days upon conviction, according to state statute. No other citations were issued to the driver.

In the post, the State Patrol added: “The party will always be there. Please slow down and arrive alive.”

