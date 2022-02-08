SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The redevelopment of an entire City block just south of the Capitol is underway in Tallahassee.

The South Monroe Walls, or SoMo Walls, project has been in the works since 2018, with delays due to Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.

Demolition of the existing structures on the block from Oakland Avenue to Harrison Street along South Monroe Street will begin Tuesday.

The site will have eight tenants in multiple L-shaped buildings; developers are hoping for food and entertainment options.

Developer Bugra Demirel said he wants small businesses and local artists to fill the development.

“Once the project is completed there will be around 10 rotating canvases, and we have just launched Walls Art Collaborative, which is an initiative to bring many artists into our project and have them provide them platforms to perform their art,” Demirel said.

The developer is also currently running a brand logo contest, where artists and creatives can submit their ideas for the SoMo Walls logo through Feb. 20.

The project is using some CRA funding; Demirel said they are committed to utilizing minority or women-owned companies for at least 35% of the work. Right now, the project is using 48% MWSBE companies.

Demirel hopes construction will be complete by mid-summer, and he said he is communicating some possible tenants.

