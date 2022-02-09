Blountstown man arrested for 19 counts of child sex crimes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it arrested a 28-year-old Blountstown man for multiple child sex crimes.

Colby Matthew Godwin faces four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age but less than 18, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, 12 counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material, FDLE’s press release says.

FDLE’s investigation started when agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip told agents about an online address that was being used to share files depicting the sexual abuse of children through a popular mobile app, the press release says.

On Friday, Feb. 4, agents interviewed Godwin and seized his cell phone. The FDLE says it found images showing child sexual abuse on the phone, and Godwin was arrested that day for promoting and possessing child porn.

As the investigation continued, agents spoke to two juvenile victims, and their testimony led to more charges against Godwin.

FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams says the partnership with NCMEC helps the agency solve cases like these.

“I am thankful for law enforcement’s partnership with NCMEC, whose tip, combined with our agents’ thorough investigation, resulted in the quick identification and arrest of a child predator,” Williams says.

FDLE says the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office assisted them in the case.

Godwin was booked into the Calhoun County Jail following his arrest, the release says.

Godwin may face more charges in this case, depending on the results of more forensic exams. FDLE says the Office of the State Attorney for the 14th Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

If you have more information about Godwin that may help investigators, contact FDLE’s Panama City Field Office at 850-595-2100.

