Advertisement

City of Tallahassee reporting 800+ without power in Midtown

The city’s online outage map estimates power will be restored by 12:48 p.m.
(KOSA)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says hundreds of people are without power in the Midtown area after two utility poles broke off of Thomasville Road early Wednesday morning.

According to the city’s utility outage map, a total of 823 customers lost power early in the morning. The map says the first outage was reported at 4:08 a.m., while the second was reported at 5:51 a.m.

The city said on Twitter the two poles needed to be replaced, and that process would take several hours.

The poles that needed extensive repairs were located near South Ride off of Thomasville Road.

The utility outage map indicates the estimated time for all customers to have their power back is 12:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
The Florida Capitol
‘Don’t say gay’ bill supported in Florida Senate

Latest News

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
Pinellas Sheriff backs releasing names of Tallahassee officers who used deadly force
FILE PHOTO: Craig Waters addresses the media as he updates the public about Florida's recount...
The Florida Supreme Court’s spokesperson is retiring after serving 35 years
Colby Matthew Godwin faces four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age but less...
Blountstown man arrested for 19 counts of child sex crimes
Hundreds of Floridians from across the state gathered at the Capitol to protest legislation...
Floridians protest against bills reducing solar power incentives