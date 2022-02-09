City of Tallahassee reporting 800+ without power in Midtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says hundreds of people are without power in the Midtown area after two utility poles broke off of Thomasville Road early Wednesday morning.

According to the city’s utility outage map, a total of 823 customers lost power early in the morning. The map says the first outage was reported at 4:08 a.m., while the second was reported at 5:51 a.m.

The city said on Twitter the two poles needed to be replaced, and that process would take several hours.

The poles that needed extensive repairs were located near South Ride off of Thomasville Road.

The utility outage map indicates the estimated time for all customers to have their power back is 12:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Good morning. Two poles are broken and being replaced off Thomasville near South Ride. They anticipate it taking several more hours due to the extent of the repairs needed. ^LK — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) February 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.