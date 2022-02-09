Advertisement

City Walk Urban Mission files a federal lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee

A Leon County Circuit Judge sided with the City of Tallahassee after City Walk Urban Mission appealed a code enforcement action from earlier in 2021.(Monica Casey | WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The legal battle between City Walk Urban Mission and the City of Tallahassee continues as the shelter filed a federal suit against the city Tuesday. This comes after the Leon County Planning Committee voted to reject the shelter’s permit application a few weeks ago.

The suit sites constitutional claims of free speech and freedom of religion being violated by the city of Tallahassee and City Walk says they will continue to fight to stay open.

“It’s the kind of thing that they are not going to walk away from lightly. They are correct in the constitution,” explained City Walk Urban Mission’s attorney Gary Edinger. “The administrative law judge got it correct on the city’s zone codes so by turning to courts where were City Walk is going to get a fair shake, that’s where they are going to vindicate their rights.”

Edinger says they filed a preliminary injunction and expects the trial to be expedited with a briefing schedule and oral arguments to follow. They are also asking the courts to prohibit the city from taking any actions with their discretional zoning until the end of the case.

We reached out to the city of Tallahassee for comment but have yet to hear back.

