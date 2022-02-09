Concerns surrounding at-home COVID-19 tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Poison Control Centers nationwide are warning parents and adults about an ingredient in COVID-19 testing kits that could be dangerous if misused.

The warning comes after the poison control center has noticed a trend in a liquid used in the at-home kits .

The Florida Poison Control Center said they’ve been getting calls about the regents in the kits being ingested or mistaken for eyedrops.

Media Relations and Education Coordinator Mike McCormick recommends following these safety tips to keep you and your family safe.

“Here are the keys for when you get the test kits: one, put it up and away so little hands cannot get to the test kits, two, leave it in it’s packaging until the time you need to use it and three, after you use it immediately dispose of the eyedropper and solution so those little hands can’t get on it,” said Media Relations and Education Coordinator Mike McCormick.

McCormick said if you mistake the regent for eye drops, to rinse your eyes out immediately and call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

If the liquid is ingested he also suggests calling the Poison Control Center immediately.

Right now, there has been no deaths caused by the mixture.

McCormick said he just wants to get the word out now as people start to receive their at-home COVID-19 test kits.

