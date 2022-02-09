The Florida Supreme Court’s spokesperson is retiring after serving 35 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Supreme Court’s longtime spokesperson Craig Waters is retiring after serving 35 years, most notably during the 2000 Presidential Election.

Craig Waters became a well-known public figure during the 36-day recount when he would give press briefings nearly every day on the steps of the Florida Supreme Court.

Waters said he became the public face of the Florida Supreme Court unexpectedly. His job at the Court was to be behind the scenes, but it all changed in 2000.

Water would go outside of the Florida Supre Court to face hundreds of reporters who broadcast his words to millions of Americans who were anxious to know how Florida’s recount would play out during the more than a month-long presidential recount.

Waters said he felt these public briefings were necessary to promote clarity in the Court system.

“Today, I could do the same thing that I was doing back then on Twitter. I could send out tweets to achieve the same result. But we didn’t have Twitter,” Waters said. “And so the only way I could be fair to all of the hundreds of reporters who were out there was to go out on the front steps of this building and brief them on live television.”

He also helped bring in a new age of technology to the Courts by publishing court documents online and live streaming oral arguments.

Water was honored with an award by the First Amendment Foundation acknowledging his groundbreaking use of the internet and video technology to help make Court proceedings open to the public.

