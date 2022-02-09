Advertisement

The Florida Supreme Court’s spokesperson is retiring after serving 35 years

FILE PHOTO: Craig Waters addresses the media as he updates the public about Florida's recount...
FILE PHOTO: Craig Waters addresses the media as he updates the public about Florida's recount following the 2000 Presidential Election.(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Supreme Court’s longtime spokesperson Craig Waters is retiring after serving 35 years, most notably during the 2000 Presidential Election.

Craig Waters became a well-known public figure during the 36-day recount when he would give press briefings nearly every day on the steps of the Florida Supreme Court.

Waters said he became the public face of the Florida Supreme Court unexpectedly. His job at the Court was to be behind the scenes, but it all changed in 2000.

Water would go outside of the Florida Supre Court to face hundreds of reporters who broadcast his words to millions of Americans who were anxious to know how Florida’s recount would play out during the more than a month-long presidential recount.

Waters said he felt these public briefings were necessary to promote clarity in the Court system.

“Today, I could do the same thing that I was doing back then on Twitter. I could send out tweets to achieve the same result. But we didn’t have Twitter,” Waters said. “And so the only way I could be fair to all of the hundreds of reporters who were out there was to go out on the front steps of this building and brief them on live television.”

He also helped bring in a new age of technology to the Courts by publishing court documents online and live streaming oral arguments.

Water was honored with an award by the First Amendment Foundation acknowledging his groundbreaking use of the internet and video technology to help make Court proceedings open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
The Florida Capitol
‘Don’t say gay’ bill supported in Florida Senate

Latest News

Colby Matthew Godwin faces four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age but less...
Blountstown man arrested for 19 counts of child sex crimes
Hundreds of Floridians from across the state gathered at the Capitol to protest legislation...
Floridians protest against bills reducing solar power incentives
The Florida Supreme Court’s longtime spokesperson Craig Waters is retiring after serving 35...
The Florida Supreme Court’s spokesperson is retiring
Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old in Live Oak.
UPDATE: Live Oak 9-year-old found safe following Missing Child Alert