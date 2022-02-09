Advertisement

Florida’s top doctor refuses to say if he’s vaccinated

Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA medical school professor, has been selected as Florida’s new surgeon...
Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA medical school professor, has been selected as Florida’s new surgeon general.(UCLA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo declined to disclose whether he has received a coronavirus vaccine during a contentious confirmation hearing where Democrats pressed the state’s top doctor to promote the shots.

Ladapo, appointed in September by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies.

During a confirmation hearing Tuesday, Democrats grew visibly frustrated with Ladapo.

Republicans on the committee later approved Ladapo’s confirmation. He must now receive approval from the full Senate before he is officially confirmed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
The Florida Capitol
‘Don’t say gay’ bill supported in Florida Senate

Latest News

Hundreds of Floridians from across the state gathered at the Capitol to protest legislation...
Save our solar rally
Concerns surrounding at-home COVID-19 tests
Concerns surrounding at-home COVID-19 tests
Concerns surrounding at-home COVID-19 tests
At home COVID test concerns
Marking American Heart Month
Marking American Heart Month