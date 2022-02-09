Homeless man dies outside Community Co-Op Market, TPD investigating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A homeless man died while sleeping outside the Community Co-Op Market on Apalachee Parkway Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the market.

Community Co-Op says its property management company found the body and notified the Tallahassee Police Department immediately.

TPD confirmed to WCTV it is investigating the man’s death, and no foul play is suspected. The department did not provide more information on the cause of death.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with this man’s family and community,” says Benjamen Goldberg, the chief financial officer for Community Co-Op.

Goldberg wrote in the release the market has been in touch with TPD frequently to help people who are experiencing homelessness avoid a tragedy like this. He also wrote that he personally reached out to a county commissioner for information about upcoming public meetings so he could voice his support for more resources for people without a place to live.

Goldberg says the market has encouraged its staff to take advantage of its employee assistance program, which helps staff deal with financial trouble, legal help and emotional distress, in wake of the incident.

The market will collect donations at the registers for The Kearney Center as part of its “Change for the Community” program.

