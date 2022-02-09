Advertisement

Leon County opens more pop-up covid testing sites

The COVID-19 testing site at FAMU's Bragg Memorial Stadium is now closed for the day due to inclement weather in the area.
The COVID-19 testing site at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium is now closed for the day due to inclement weather in the area.(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As cases begin to decline in Leon County, more pop-up testing sites at Fort Braden and Northeast Branch Library are set to open this February.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, daily COVID cases in Leon County peaked last month around a thousand per day. I the last week that number has dropped to an average of nearly four-hundred cases a day.

Testing demands have decreased since reaching the peak. Florida A&M University testing site saw nearly 4,000 people a day during this time. It now has decreased to an average of about 600 to 1,000 people.

With cases declining, many say it’s too soon to declare a victory over COVID and to also prepare for the possibility of a new variant emerging.

Dr. Temple Robinson with Bond Community Health says the key to preventing this from happening is vaccinating people and demand for testing fluctuates day-to-day.

“I think if we can really get that done, we can really close in on Omicron and really bring these numbers down to stay down. I pray we don’t have another variant coming in. Because we’re tired. Everybody’s just tired,” said Dr. Robinson.

The Fort Braden Branch Library testing site will be open February 14 and 21. The Northeast Brand Library testing site will be open February 13 and 27.

