Marking American Heart Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - February marks American Heart Month and Friday staff at Capital RRegional Medical Center honored the month by dressing in red.

Despite COVID-19 heart disease remains the leading cause of death in men and women in the u.s, according to the CDC.

Interventional Cardiologist, Cary Dellock wants to remind people, if you notice symptoms that relate to heart attack to get help.

“I will hear people say, “I’m just going to wait and see if it goes away, I’m going to wait for my husband to get home, I’m going to wait for my son to get home.” While you’re waiting, if you’re having a heart attack, heart muscle is being damaged, we can do something about that. The sooner you get to the hospital, the better,” Interventional Cardiologist Cary Dellock said.

Symptoms of heart disease include tightness or pressure in the chest, pain in the neck, jaw or throat, and pain in the abdomen or back.

