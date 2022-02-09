Mental health resources expanding in South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mental health services are expanding in South Georgia, after providers say the pandemic increased the need.

A new wellness clinic that opened in Moultrie last year is offering weekly services to seniors. It’s the first program of its kind, with the goal of bringing much needed mental health resources to Colquitt County and other surrounding areas.

The Sterling Group Wellness Center opened in October 2021and has already proven successful for a number of patients according to Behavioral health services Director Melissia Bennett. The outpatient clinic provides services for patients 65 and older and includes single, couple and family sessions.

“We want to create a safe environment here for our older adults who are having some, maybe some mental health issues. Or just trouble adjusting to the changes that aging brings,” said Bennett.

Officials say while mental health resources have always been scarce in the area, the pandemic really highlighted the need to do more. Bennett said when trying to protect themselves during the pandemic, many seniors missed out on socializing, which resulted in things like depression.

“They’ve been sheltered they’ve been at home, I mean protecting themselves you know, and that causes depression issues and other issues as well. Not only for someone who is completely healthy, but for someone who is sick,” she said.

The outpatient program provides psychiatric, therapist and registered nurse visits for participants on a weekly basis. However, officials share that the services won’t be ending there. In March a new inpatient center to cover acute and crisis situations will open at Colquitt Regional as well.

“Patients who normally we would have to send miles and miles away. Family members wouldn’t be able to go see them because they were so far away. We’re going to be able to keep them here at home in Moultrie,” said Bennett.

The outpatient wellness clinic currently has less than a dozen patients but Bennett said they’re equipped to take as many people as are in need.

https://colquittregional.com/home/our-services/geropsychiatry/

