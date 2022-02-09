Advertisement

Pinellas Sheriff backs releasing names of Tallahassee officers who used deadly force

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri((Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office))
By Edan Schultz
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sheriff of one of Florida’s most populous counties is backing the City of Tallahassee in its legal battle to release the names of police officers who use deadly force.

“As public safety professionals, law enforcement officers who use force to carry out their public duties must be accountable to the public they serve,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri wrote in an amicus curiae brief filed with the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“A lack of transparency breeds distrust,” the brief says.“The public should know the identity of a police officer who uses force under color of law.”

The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear a case brought by the Police Benevolent Association against the City of Tallahassee. The PBA sued to block the release of the names of three officers involved in shootings in the summer of 2020. The PBA argues the officers’ identities should be protected under Marsy’s Law, because they were victims of a crime.

A Leon County judge sided with the City, but the Appeals Court ruled in favor of the PBA.

Sheriff Gualtieri’s brief argues officers who use deadly force cannot be considered victims under Marsy’s law.

“One who uses force stands in the position of the ‘accused’ (the person who committed a potentially criminal act), not the ‘victim’ (the person who suffered a direct physical harm),” the brief says.

The case is the first to wrestle with the question of Marsy’s Law protections for officers who use deadly force. It could set a precedent for other similar cases across Florida.

As Sheriff of Pinellas County, Gualtieri leads a staff of more than 1,500 deputies, covering a county of nearly a million people, including the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

You can read the sheriff’s amicus brief at this link or below:

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books
According to a Facebook post from Aucilla Christian Academy, Dakota Hagan passed away. He...
Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student
The Florida Capitol
‘Don’t say gay’ bill supported in Florida Senate

Latest News

City of Tallahassee reporting 800+ without power in Midtown
FILE PHOTO: Craig Waters addresses the media as he updates the public about Florida's recount...
The Florida Supreme Court’s spokesperson is retiring after serving 35 years
Colby Matthew Godwin faces four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age but less...
Blountstown man arrested for 19 counts of child sex crimes
Hundreds of Floridians from across the state gathered at the Capitol to protest legislation...
Floridians protest against bills reducing solar power incentives