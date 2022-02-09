Thomas County Central Soccer teams up with the Thomasville - Thomas County Humane Society for ‘Futbol for Fur Babies’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Futbol for Fur Babies.

Tuesday night the Thomas County Central High School boys and girls soccer teams teamed up with the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society to raise awareness for the organization.

The non-profit set up a booth at the game to collect donations and hopefully inspire people to adopt.

Puppies and soccer tuned out to be a perfect match Tuesday night.

The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society was invited out to the games by Thomas County Central High School to help an organization that helps the community.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for a us to find a way to give back to those businesses so one of the best ways we can do that is to shine light on their vision and what they do for the community and this is a great way to do that with the humane society,” said Thomas County Central High Principal Jamie Thompson.

An opportunity the humane society couldn’t say no to.

“Anything we can do to get out and continue to gain relevance here locally, it tells our story, get people involved and creates that emotional connection, which is the lifeblood of our organization,” explained the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society Executive Director Chandler Giddes.

Fans were able to make donations to get into the game for free and help the society take care of their animals and Giddes said the response was magical.

“The response has been overwhelming, we’ve got three or four hundred pounds of dog and cat food here tonight,” shared Giddes. “I mean I saw multiple blankets, I saw paper towels.”

And for the first time since opening its doors in 1968, the organization has no cats in it’s facilities but has about 190 dogs. So there’s plenty of motivation to get more animals adopted.

“People love seeing us here and we love being here just to get exposure and that’s all it is,” explained Giddes. “And it’s great for the dogs because they get to come out and have a good time and enjoy the soccer game and hang out with a lot of people.”

The night combined sports and pets to bond the community together.

“We are all living in this town together in the community together and while we want to do our best to win the soccer game tonight,” shared Thompson. “Ultimately the mission is to help the humane society and ours is to make everybody better. To reach out and instill us since a family amongst our home.”

In the end, the goal is to find permanent homes for these animals to kick it in.

If you want to learn how you can donate or even adopt, you can visit the humane society’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.