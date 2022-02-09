TLH firefighters honored for working Surfside catastrophe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida state Fire Marshall and CFO Jimmy Partonis honored local search and rescue teams Tuesday for their efforts and assistance with last June’s building collapse in Surfside. The shockwaves from the building collapse still being felt eight months later.

Members of the Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force team 7, based in Tallahassee received “challenge coins” to honor their work at the Champlin Towers South.

The task force spent nine days in Miami assisting with the search and recuse efforts working 12 hour shifts and getting maybe two to three hours of sleep a night.

Captain Allen Willis calling the work brutal. Capt. Willis said one memory that will stick with him forever is the moment they found the body of a fellow firefighters daughter.

“The complete silence, that eiry feeling we got from that, it was just unbelievable. We were there to help, but our hearts go out to the family and those that lost their lives at that event,” said Capt. Willis.

CFO also used the ceremony to campaign for 10 million dollars to be included in the state’s budget to fund these kinds of task force.

