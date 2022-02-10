Advertisement

Ashley street car theft captured

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A patrol sergeant with the Valdosta Police Department made an arrest in a local car theft.

At approximately 12:39 a.m. February 8 the patrol sergeant was on duty patrolling the 900 block of North Ashley Street when he heard a car alarm go off. The sergeant found the vehicle in the parking lot of Margaronas Mexican Restaurant.

As the sergeant approached the car he noticed a man standing near the vehicle, that man was later identified as Ron Morgan. Morgan was holding a hammer and several other items.

Morgan tried to runaway, and following a brief foot chase he was later captured and placed under arrest.

After further investigation, the vehicle had apparently been broken into and several items were missing from the vehicle. During that time, Morgan intentionally spat on an officer and refused to identify himself.

Morgan was transported to Lowndes County Jail and was charged with;

  • Theft by Entering Automobile (Felony);
  • Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor);
  • Simple Battery on a Peace Officer (Misdemeanor);
  • Loitering and Prowling (Misdemeanor); and
  • Possession of Tools for a Commission of a Crime (Felony).

“This Sergeant did a fantastic job investigating this case and getting the offender off of the streets of Valdosta. We want to continue to remind everyone not to leave valuables in unattended vehicles,” said Captain Scottie Johns.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
Pinellas Sheriff backs releasing names of Tallahassee officers who used deadly force
A homeless man died while sleeping outside the Community Co-Op Market on Apalachee Parkway...
Homeless man dies outside Community Co-Op Market, TPD investigating
Colby Matthew Godwin faces four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age but less...
Blountstown man arrested for 19 counts of child sex crimes
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
$200 million budget cut for multiple Florida school districts

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - generic classroom shot.
Florida grapples with teacher shortages
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
United Way Big Bend offers income tax assistance
FILE PHOTO: Florida Supreme Court building.
Florida Supreme Court refuses to issue opinion on DeSantis’ redistricting question
Valdosta veteran reacts to getting free Super Bowl tickets from Cowboys star