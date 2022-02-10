Ashley street car theft captured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A patrol sergeant with the Valdosta Police Department made an arrest in a local car theft.

At approximately 12:39 a.m. February 8 the patrol sergeant was on duty patrolling the 900 block of North Ashley Street when he heard a car alarm go off. The sergeant found the vehicle in the parking lot of Margaronas Mexican Restaurant.

As the sergeant approached the car he noticed a man standing near the vehicle, that man was later identified as Ron Morgan. Morgan was holding a hammer and several other items.

Morgan tried to runaway, and following a brief foot chase he was later captured and placed under arrest.

After further investigation, the vehicle had apparently been broken into and several items were missing from the vehicle. During that time, Morgan intentionally spat on an officer and refused to identify himself.

Morgan was transported to Lowndes County Jail and was charged with;

Theft by Entering Automobile (Felony);

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor);

Simple Battery on a Peace Officer (Misdemeanor);

Loitering and Prowling (Misdemeanor); and

Possession of Tools for a Commission of a Crime (Felony).

“This Sergeant did a fantastic job investigating this case and getting the offender off of the streets of Valdosta. We want to continue to remind everyone not to leave valuables in unattended vehicles,” said Captain Scottie Johns.

