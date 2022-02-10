Florida Supreme Court refuses to issue opinion on DeSantis’ redistricting question

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Supreme Court is telling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis it will not answer his question on whether U.S. Rep. Al Lawson’s (D-Fla.) district is unconstitutional.

The ruling Thursday comes as DeSantis interjects himself into the once-a-decade process of drawing new congressional maps, something highly unusual for a governor to do.

The House and Senate have considered maps that largely left Congressional District Five intact, but DeSantis is pushing a map that would make the district lean Republican.

After submitting his map, DeSantis asked the Supreme Court if Lawson’s district is unconstitutional. The court said the issue was too complicated to simply grant an advisory opinion.

Rep. Lawson issued the following statement Thursday:

“Today, I commend the Florida Supreme Court for making the right decision. Ron DeSantis wanted the Supreme Court to violate the separation of powers and engage the judicial branch in partisan politics. They wisely and correctly rejected his request. Yes, Ron DeSantis lost today, but more importantly, democracy and the Constitution won.”

You can read the court's reasoning for not issuing the advisory opinion at this link or below:

