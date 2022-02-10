Advertisement

Senate passes bill nixing forced arbitration in workplace sexual misconduct cases

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases at work.(Source: Senate TV/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Senate passed one of the largest workplace reforms in decades on Thursday.

The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act does exactly what it says, forbidding employers from forcing workers with sexual misconduct claims into arbitration.

Instead, the measure permits them to file lawsuits.

Currently, about 60 million workers are bound by contractual clauses that prevent them from suing for such claims. They disproportionately impact low-wage fields and women of color.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday lauded the House's passage of a bill targeting forced arbitration. (Source: Senate TV/CNN)

The bill passed the House with a sweeping bipartisan majority of 335-to-97 earlier in the week.

It will now be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The measure was first introduced in 2017 amid the Me Too movement.

