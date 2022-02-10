Advertisement

“Smooches with Pooches:” Shelter dog speed dating

Speed dating with shelter animals
By Madison Glaser
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the opportunity to find a perfect match.

Tallahassee Animal Services hosting “Smooches with Pooches” this weekend to help adoptable dogs find a home.

There are over 80 pups hoping to steal your heart this Saturday.

“Well it’s our Valentine speed dating event for adoptable dogs. It’s a chance for us to bring our dogs outside and let the community come here,” said Assistant Director Michael St. John.

The chance to meet your match, an event with food, drinks, and canines.

“We’ll have people there to talk to you about them, tell you what they’re like, what kind of home they do best in, you’re welcome to stay there as long as you’d like to stay and look at the all the dogs you want to until you find the right one,” St. John said.

Assistant Director Michael St. John said the shelter has taken in more animals this year than in years past.

“A lot of owner surrenders where people for whatever their reason can’t stay in the area or they have to move and they can’t keep their animals any longer,” St. John said.

With more than 125 animals at the shelter, St. John said they’re doing whatever they can to prevent overcrowding.

“We are very creative with that sort of thing. We utilize our foster programs with our rescue partners around the country. We just sent some dogs up to Maine where they actually had some openings and they could take some,” St. John said.

The full list of pups up for adoptions and details about the event can be found here.

