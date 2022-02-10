Advertisement

Tallahassee couple accused of stealing donations for firefighters heading back to court

Tallahassee Fire Department logo.
Tallahassee Fire Department logo.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple accused of stealing donations meant for the families of fallen firefighters will soon be heading back to court.

The First District Court of Appeals issued a new opinion Wednesday in the case of Jennifer and Mike Amison.

Both were convicted in 2018 of stealing donations meant for the families of three Tallahassee firefighters. 

Jennifer Amison is currently serving a five-year sentence. Mike Amison is serving a little more than three and a half years.

The court threw out several of the couple’s convictions and affirmed others. Judges ordered a new restitution hearing for the couple and a new sentencing hearing for Mike Amison.

You can read the new opinion from the First District Court of Appeals below or at this link:

