Thomas County public health to hold vaccine clinic with incentives

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -The Thomas County public health department will be hosting a free vaccine clinic on February 14, and offering incentives to anyone willing to roll up their sleeve for a shot.

Officials say it’s a part of a district wide effort across 14 counties, with the hopes of increasing vaccination rates.

“Recently we noted that the numbers are going down for people coming in to get the vaccine,” said Avis Harbert, an RN and general clinic supervisor at the public health department.

Harbert said it’s important the community continue to do its part when it comes to being vaccinated, especially with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“It’s affecting most of the individuals who have not been vaccinated,” she said.

Which is why the department is the hoping $50 gift cards will encourage people who just need a little push to go ahead and get the vaccine.

“I think incentive is fine as long as it’s for the greater good, and I think the greater good is to care for public health. So, I think any incentive would be great to get the vaccine,” said Aamir Punjani, a medical student in Thomasville.

Pujani said he’s vaccinated and boosted already but he wishes he would have gotten something for doing his part. Even though he shared he would have been vaccinated regardless because it’s the right thing to do. Like Pujani, Amanda Headlee also believes that incentives are a good idea, and that anything that encourages more people to get vaccinated means a shot at normalcy.

“It’s the thing that gives me hope of us getting out of this pandemic, so anything that kind of incentivizes people- if that’s what it takes to get people to get the shot I think it’s a great idea,” she said.

All three vaccine brands will be available at the clinic which will be held from 8am-3pm. Anyone ages five and older will be eligible to get vaccinated, and receive a gift card as long as supplies last. You are asked to call (229)-226-4241 and register ahead of arriving to the vaccine clinic.

