Advertisement

Thomas County public health to hold vaccine clinic with incentives

Thomas County officials giving residents an incentive for getting a vaccine this upcoming valentine's time.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -The Thomas County public health department will be hosting a free vaccine clinic on February 14, and offering incentives to anyone willing to roll up their sleeve for a shot.

Officials say it’s a part of a district wide effort across 14 counties, with the hopes of increasing vaccination rates.

“Recently we noted that the numbers are going down for people coming in to get the vaccine,” said Avis Harbert, an RN and general clinic supervisor at the public health department.

Harbert said it’s important the community continue to do its part when it comes to being vaccinated, especially with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“It’s affecting most of the individuals who have not been vaccinated,” she said.

Which is why the department is the hoping $50 gift cards will encourage people who just need a little push to go ahead and get the vaccine.

“I think incentive is fine as long as it’s for the greater good, and I think the greater good is to care for public health. So, I think any incentive would be great to get the vaccine,” said Aamir Punjani, a medical student in Thomasville.

Pujani said he’s vaccinated and boosted already but he wishes he would have gotten something for doing his part. Even though he shared he would have been vaccinated regardless because it’s the right thing to do. Like Pujani, Amanda Headlee also believes that incentives are a good idea, and that anything that encourages more people to get vaccinated means a shot at normalcy.

“It’s the thing that gives me hope of us getting out of this pandemic, so anything that kind of incentivizes people- if that’s what it takes to get people to get the shot I think it’s a great idea,” she said.

All three vaccine brands will be available at the clinic which will be held from 8am-3pm. Anyone ages five and older will be eligible to get vaccinated, and receive a gift card as long as supplies last. You are asked to call (229)-226-4241 and register ahead of arriving to the vaccine clinic.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kah’Milah Ledgester's Target 2022 design submission.
FAMU student’s design featured in Target stores nationwide
Colby Matthew Godwin faces four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age but less...
Blountstown man arrested for 19 counts of child sex crimes
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
Pinellas Sheriff backs releasing names of Tallahassee officers who used deadly force
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
SoMo Walls project moving forward with demolition of old buildings
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
FSU Police: Library security chief stole rare comic books

Latest News

Speed dating with shelter animals for valentine's day.
“Smooches with Pooches:” Shelter dog speed dating
$200 million budget cut for multiple Florida school districts
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment