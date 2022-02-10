United Way Big Bend offers income tax assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The United Way of the Big Bend is offering free tax preparation through its volunteer income tax assistance program.

Through the program, people and families with low-to-moderate income can meet with IRS-certified volunteers who can help them prepare electronic filings.

The sites are at the following locations:

Florida Blue Center — 2116 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Lincoln Center Boxing Club — 438 W Brevard St., Tallahassee, FL 32301

United Way of the Big Bend — 307 E 7th Ave., Tallahassee, FL 32303

Envision Credit Union — 440 N Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL 32301

FAMU School of Business & Industry — 500 Gamble St., Tallahassee, FL 32310

You can follow this link to see hours of operations for each site, whether an appointment is needed and a list of items to bring with you.

Outside of Tallahassee, there are four Envision Credit Union locations all offering tax preparation help via appointment. Those locations are in Quincy, Marianna, Thomasville and Bainbridge.

Additionally, IFAS extension offices in Wakulla, Gadsden and Franklin counties are offering tax help remotely, according to the press release.

United Way says its trained volunteers will prepare basic, current year tax returns free of charge so those in need may keep their tax refund instead of giving up a portion for rapid refund loans.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.